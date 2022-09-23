Omicron’s BA.2.75 subvariant on the rise, 486 new cases in Maharashtra

The BA 2.75 subvariant is on the rise, while the BA.5 variant, which was earlier dominant is reducing, said state health department officials.

According to the health department, 486 new patients of BA.2.75 subvariant were found in the state confirmed officials.This has taken the tally to 1,161 in Maharashtra. The variant BA.2.75 is on the rise in Maharashtra, said officials.

Speaking about the subvariant, Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer with the health department said that routine genome sequencing surveillance is underway for Covid-19 in the state across seven laboratories under Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG).

“As per reports obtained from various laboratories during the first fortnight of September, 486 patients of BA. 2.75 were found in the state. The latest report also suggests that BA 2.75 subvariant patients are on the rise, while patients BA.5 variant which were earlier the dominant one, seem to be reducing,” said Dr Awate.

He added that detailed epidemiological investigation of these patients is underway.

“This has taken the state tally of BA.4 and BA.5 to 369, and that of BA.2.75 to 1,161. Pune district leads in the number of both subvariants across Maharashtra,” said Dr Awate.

Pune district has reported 249 cases of BA.4 and BA.5 variant and 512 cases of BA.2.75 subvariant.

For the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariant cases, Mumbai has reported 72 cases, 16 cases in Thane, 10 in Nagpur, seven in Raigad, six in Sangli, four in Palghar and one case each in Kolhapur, Wardha, Yavatmal, Solapur and Satara.

For the BA.2.75 subvariant, there are 393 cases in Mumbai ,154 in Nagpur, 26 in Yavatmal, 20 in Chandrapur, 15 in Solapur, six in Gondia, 23 in Gadchiroli and three in Bhandara. Two cases were reported in Akola, Amaravati, Wardha and Washim each and one in Sangli.

On Friday, 611 new Covid cases and two deaths were reported in Maharashtra. Case fatality rate in the state is 1.82%.