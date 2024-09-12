Over 44K seats still vacant after fifth round for Class 11 admission

As many as 2,456 students were eligible for the fifth special round of the Class 11 central admission process in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal jurisdiction. Out these, 2,011 students have been assigned colleges, and the education department has given a deadline till September 14 for them to complete the admission process. The students who have been shortlisted in the fifth special round will be able to take admission between September 10 and 14. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

There have been three regular rounds and four special rounds in the admission process so far.

In the fifth special round, 316 students were admitted for Arts, 886 for Commerce, 726 for Science, 83 for Vocational Education. Admitted students must upload the necessary documents and confirm admission, said officials.

“The students whose admission has been declared, must take admission by September 14 by 6pm. And there will be no FCFS (First Come, First Served) round for admission this year,” said Jyoti Parihar, central admission process member, secretary and assistant director.

This year, 1,20,805 seats are available in 343 junior colleges. So far, 67,662 students have been admitted through the centralised admission process of three regular rounds and four special rounds, while a total of 76,708 students of which 9,046 have been admitted through quota. For admission, 36,366 seats of centralised admissions and 7731 seats of quota admissions, total 44,097 seats are still vacant.

“The students whose admission has been announced in the fifth special round will be able to take admission between September 10 and 14. Time has been given till 8 pm for higher secondary schools to register the status of admitted students on the online portal,” added Parihar.