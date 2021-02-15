IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / Oyo asked to pay 1.61 lakh by Pune district consumer commission
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Oyo asked to pay 1.61 lakh by Pune district consumer commission

The Pune district consumer disputes redressal commission has directed the Gurugram-based Oyo Total Holidays to pay 1
READ FULL STORY
By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:07 PM IST

The Pune district consumer disputes redressal commission has directed the Gurugram-based Oyo Total Holidays to pay 1.61 lakh as compensation for deficient in service.

Aul Kulkarni, a resident of Vadgaon Budruk, had lodged a complaint with the consumer forum last year as regards his trip to Kerala.

Kulkarni filed a consumer complaint under Section 12 of the Consumer Protection Act, 1986 seeking monetary relief against the tour operator-cum- travel agency alleging adoption of unfair trade practices and consequential deficiency in service.

The complaint stated that on paying a total consideration of 1,38,500 for 11 passengers at the rate of 12,590 per person, he had booked an ‘Amazing Kerala’ tour with Oyo Total Holidays.

The tour charges were inclusive of breakfast, accommodation, all transfers and sight-seeing by private vehicle, and pick-up and drop from Kochi airport and railway station.

Kulkarni had no grievance against the company about the sight-seeing. However, the grievance was regarding the transport facility and accommodation.

The forum in its observation stated that in sum and substance the case of the complainant is that the company did not arrange any vehicle for 11 persons and he had to arrange for a private vehicle and all the travel fare was required to be borne from his pocket.

Similarly, with regard to room accommodation at Munnar, it is the grievance of the complainant that he had to pay 6,134 extra while leaving the room on December 27, 2019. Thus, in addition to the tour charges already paid to the company , Kulkarni was compelled to incur an additional total expenditure of 51,134.

Kulkarni demanded a refund of this amount from the company. However, in spite of accepting to refund the amount via their emails dated Jan 11, 2020 and Jan18, 2020, the company had not done anything needful.

Thus the complainant has alleged deficiency in service on the part of the company.

Kulkarni sought monetary relief of 9.55 lakh which includes 51,134 towards refund of additional expenditure incurred, an amount of 4,500 towards interest on this amount at 18%; an amount of 4 lakh by way of compensation towards mental harassment; besides an amount of 5 lakh as damages for physical troubles, the forum observed.

“On perusal of the complaint, this forum was pleased to admit the present complaint on August 3, 2020, and notices were directed to be issued calling upon the opposite parties to file their written version. On perusal of the record more particularly, the track reports downloaded from official website, ‘India Post’, it is evident that, notices issued by this forum were duly served to the opposite parties on Sept 2, 2020 at 17:01:26 hours. However, in spite of due service of such notices issued by this forum, the opposite parties neither appeared before this forum nor filed their written version on record, as called for by this dorum and, therefore, this forum directed that, this complaint shall proceed ex-parte against the opposite parties ,” the forum order stated.

The consumer forum, comprising Umesh V Jawalikar, president, and members Kshitija B Kulkarni and Sangita M Deshmukh ordered Oyo Total Holidays to pay Rs51,134 with 9% per annum interest from January 11, 2020, till realisation of the amount by the complainant. The company has been ordered to also pay compensation of one lakh besides litigation cost of 15,000.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

60-year-old killed in hit and run in Sahakarnagar

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:07 PM IST
An unidentified two-wheeler rider was booked for causing the death of a 60-year-old man in Sahakarnagar, Pune on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Oyo asked to pay 1.61 lakh by Pune district consumer commission

By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:07 PM IST
The Pune district consumer disputes redressal commission has directed the Gurugram-based Oyo Total Holidays to pay 1
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Petrol prices hit record high at 95.10 per litre

By Manasi Deshpande, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:06 PM IST
Petrol prices in Pune hit a record high on February 15, at 95
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Lukewarm response to offline lectures on day 1 of college reopening

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:06 PM IST
After a long gap of 11 months, universities and colleges in Pune restarted offline lectures from Monday after the state government’s nod
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Truck carrying 939 boxes of alcohol seized

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:06 PM IST
The state excise department team intercepted a truck trying to transport alcohol from Goa through Baramati on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

We should prefer a hybrid model of teaching: Nitin Karmalkar

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:05 PM IST
From Monday onwards, universities and colleges across the state were allowed to reopen for offline classes
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Light rains forecast for Pune on February 18

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 09:40 PM IST
Pune: Light rainfall is expected in Pune city on February 18, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

BJP decides to continue PMC general body meet online; Oppn parties cry foul

By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 08:45 PM IST
PUNE: Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to corner the corporators of opposition parties on the issue of holding the Pune Municipal Corporation general body meetings in the presence of elected members
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

“Kanada Kafila” workshop to be main feature of “Vasantotsav 2021”

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:37 PM IST
Pune: Special workshop “Kanada Kafila” under its “Vasantotsav Vimarsh” will be the highlight of “Vasantotsav” this year
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to Bhide Wada Smarak Samiti, the school was shut down more than 15 years. To preserve it, Bhide Wada Smarak Samiti appealed to the Bombay High Court in 2010 to declare it a national monument, but the issue is pending in court. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
According to Bhide Wada Smarak Samiti, the school was shut down more than 15 years. To preserve it, Bhide Wada Smarak Samiti appealed to the Bombay High Court in 2010 to declare it a national monument, but the issue is pending in court. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
pune news

Minister orders PMC, dist admin to form committee to solve Bhide wada issue

By Siddharth Gadkari
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:35 PM IST
The first school for girls was started in Pune at Bhide wada on January 1, 1848, by Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and his wife Savitribai Phule
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sopan Dhale, a resident of Balewadi, said I was walking past the Balewadi High Street when the dogs attacked and bit me on the leg. “Other people came running to shoo them away, but till then one of the dogs bit me on the leg.” (HT PHOTO)
Sopan Dhale, a resident of Balewadi, said I was walking past the Balewadi High Street when the dogs attacked and bit me on the leg. “Other people came running to shoo them away, but till then one of the dogs bit me on the leg.” (HT PHOTO)
pune news

Balewadi , Sopanbaug residents irked over stray dog menace

By Prachi Bari
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:37 PM IST
We are working on sterilizing and vaccinating the stray dogs. In 2019-2020, we managed to sterilize 19,500 dogs while in year earlier it was 11,500 dogs, says PMC official
READ FULL STORY
Close
The official inauguration of this forum was done on Sunday by plating 96 plants on the occasion of 96th birth anniversary of Padma Vibhushan late Dr Mohan Dhariya. (HT PHOTO)
The official inauguration of this forum was done on Sunday by plating 96 plants on the occasion of 96th birth anniversary of Padma Vibhushan late Dr Mohan Dhariya. (HT PHOTO)
pune news

Market Yard, Kondhwa residents form citizens’ forum to resolve civic issues

By Dheeraj Bengrut
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:32 PM IST
One member from each of the housing societies is part of the ‘Kondhwa Development Forum’ which will work along with PMC and other government agencies to resolve civic issues in the area
READ FULL STORY
Close
A case under Sections 4 and 5 of Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act was registered at Khadak police station against the 23 men. (AFP/REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
A case under Sections 4 and 5 of Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act was registered at Khadak police station against the 23 men. (AFP/REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
pune news

Gambling den busted in Bhawani peth, 23 held

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:29 PM IST
The police made seizures worth 1,34,690 of which 71,190 was in cash along with 19 mobile phones worth 63,500
READ FULL STORY
Close
The pangolin is protected under the Wild Life Protection Act, 1972. (HT PHOTO)
The pangolin is protected under the Wild Life Protection Act, 1972. (HT PHOTO)
pune news

4 arrested for trying to sell pangolin in Ahmednagar

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:22 PM IST
A case under Sections of relevant sections of the Wild Life Protection Act, 1972 is registered against the arrested men
READ FULL STORY
Close
Earlier on Saturday, Thackeray said a detailed probe will be conducted and those responsible will not be spared, six days after the woman allegedly died by suicide in Pune. (Getty Images)
Earlier on Saturday, Thackeray said a detailed probe will be conducted and those responsible will not be spared, six days after the woman allegedly died by suicide in Pune. (Getty Images)
pune news

23-year-old’s death in Pune needs probe, says Neelam Gorhe

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:14 PM IST
A popular figure on social media, the woman died by suicide on February 8 after allegedly falling off the balcony of her rented house
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP