Pune - Pandals hinder traffic movement in central Pune

Large Ganpati pandals set up by several mandals in central Pune have started occupying road space and affecting traffic movement, prompting the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and police to reiterate their appeal to festival organisers to keep inner roads clear during the festival.

Among the pandals found occupying or obstructing road space are those of the Babu Genu Ganpati mandal in the Mandai area, Natubaug on Bajirao Road, Bhikardas Maruti, and a Ganesh mandal on Pune Vidyarthi Griha road at Sadashiv Peth. According to residents, large pandals and related arrangements have narrowed down the carriageway, making it difficult for vehicles to pass; and increasing congestion, particularly during peak hours. Residents have also raised concerns about emergency access, especially in densely-populated areas. With large crowds expected around prominent mandals, narrowed internal roads can hinder the movement of ambulances and fire engines.

“These are important connecting roads and are frequently used by two-wheelers, cars and emergency vehicles. When pandals occupy a large portion of the road, even a small increase in traffic can lead to congestion,” said Mahesh Kanore, a central Pune resident.