Parents assn to approach court against RTE amendment

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Parents Union and Akhil Bharatiya Samajwadi Shikshan Hak Sabha are preparing to approach court against the inconsistent policy implemented by the State government regarding RTE admissions. Both parties are opposing the new amendment made by the government regarding the RTE admission process, which is keeping students from poor and backward classes away from quality education. (HT PHOTO)

As a result, the parents’ association demanded unaided schools come under RTE.

In this regard, AAP Parents Union’s Mukund Kirdat said, “No child can be denied admission to the government or local government schools. The government is responsible for admitting a child who wants admission to this school. The government has made a policy of giving RTE admissions in certain schools. This policy is completely inconsistent. Therefore, AAP Parents Union is prepared to go to court against this.”

“Akhil Bharatiya Samajwadi Shikshan Hak Sabha will file a PIL in the court against the changed policy of RTE and preparations for the same are underway,” said Sharad Javadekar, executive president of the organisation.