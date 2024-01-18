PCMC cancels licences of 7 advertising firms for illegal tree pruning

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Wednesday cancelled licences of seven advertising companies for illegal tree pruning in the civic limits. The issue was brought to the notice of the authorities by Angholichi Goli (Bath Pill), an organisation working to conserve trees and prevent the illegal nailing of advertisement boards on trees. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The issue was brought to the notice of the authorities by Angholichi Goli (Bath Pill), an organisation working to conserve trees and prevent the illegal nailing of advertisement boards on trees.

The action comes following an FIR registered on Tuesday against one such advertising firm owner for illegally pruning trees in Chikhali area.

The civic body has filed a complaint against Pralhad Parshuram Pawar (75), at the Chikali police station.

The accused has been booked under section under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), section 3(1)4 of the Maharashtra Felling of Trees (Regulation) Act and section 21(1) of the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees, said officials.

Shekhar Singh, PCMC commissioner, said, “The advertising firms and hoarding owners are warned to refrain from illegal cutting and pruning of trees. Stern action will be taken against anyone found involved in such illegal activities.”

“We will also take legal action against the firm and their licences will be immediately cancelled. The PCMC is spending a lot of money on tree plantation and conservation across the city. A dedicated amount of annual budget is allocated towards it and such activities are unacceptable,” he said.

The officials from the garden department of PCMC said they have registered eight such cases in the past for illegal cutting and pruning of trees in the city.

Besides, letters have also been sent to police to register 9 more cases and they are conducting investigations into these matters. A fine of ₹10,000 has also been imposed against the hoarding owners, they said.

Pradeep Jambhale-Patil, additional commissioner, PCMC, said, “The hoarding owners were found involved in illegal cutting and pruning of trees to make their advertisements visible. Despite actions being taken in the past, these incidents were found to be repeated in different parts of the city. We have also received complaints from citizens and several activists on this issue.”

Green activists claim this action is just an eye wash and PCMC avoids taking action on people who are politically well connected.

Prashant Raul, green activist, said, the issue of illegal tree cutting and pruning to make advertisement visible is rampant in the PCMC area. However, even after multiple complaints, the action taken by PCMC is meagre.

“The action taken only against people who don’t have good connections and people with political connection are been spared. The PCMC should unbiased action against all people involved in the illegal tree cutting,” he said.