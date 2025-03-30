PCMC establishes ‘Industrial Facilitation Cell’ to promote industrial & economic investment

As part of the state government’s ‘100-day action plan’ under the ‘investment promotion action programme’, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has established an ‘Industrial Facilitation Cell (IFC)’ to promote industrial and economic investment. The IFC has been set up based on the concept of ‘ease-of-doing-business’ to streamline industrial operations, officials said on Friday. Its primary objective is to establish effective communication between the municipal corporation and local industries, resolve industrial issues, and encourage active participation of industries in the city’s development, officials said. The IFC will operate under the guidance of Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal commissioner Singh; and will be supervised by Nilkanth Poman, chief information and technology officer, PCMC. Besides, Vijay Wavare, chief corporate social responsibility (CSR) adviser, will oversee the cell’s operations, officials said. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Shekhar Singh, municipal commissioner, PCMC, said, “PCMC is committed to accelerating industrial growth in the city. The IFC will act as a crucial link between local industries and the administration. This initiative will provide investors with transparent and speedy services, ensuring ease-of-doing-business. Besides, by coordinating with various departments, this cell will play an effective role in resolving industrial issues.”

According to officials, the key objective of the IFC is to create a favourable environment for industrial investment. It will help engage with businesses, entrepreneurs, and labour organisations to understand and resolve local challenges as also assist investors and industrialists in legal and administrative coordination with authorities. Furthermore, the IFC is expected to accelerate local investments, foster industrial growth, and ensure smooth business operations by offering strategic support and essential services. The IFC will operate under the guidance of Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal commissioner Singh; and will be supervised by Nilkanth Poman, chief information and technology officer, PCMC. Besides, Vijay Wavare, chief corporate social responsibility (CSR) adviser, will oversee the cell’s operations, officials said.

Poman said, “Through the IAF and ‘Industry Sarathi’ portal, we are providing seamless and transparent digital services to industries. This platform ensures that essential permits and facilities are available online while also enabling direct communication for issue resolution. By leveraging digital technology, PCMC aims to enhance business convenience with more efficient services.”.