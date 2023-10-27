News / Cities / Pune News / PCMC to set up cancer treatment facility in Thergaon

PCMC to set up cancer treatment facility in Thergaon

ByVicky Pathare
Oct 27, 2023 07:54 AM IST

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) doctors visited Ahmedabad and Surat to study a cancer hospital run on a PPP model. The request for proposal will be issued in December.

Pune: The plan to set up a full-fledged cancer treatment facility in Thergaon took one step closer to reality with a Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) team of doctors visiting Ahmedabad and Surat this week to study a cancer hospital run on public private partnership (PPP) model, said officials.

PCMC to set up cancer treatment facility in Thergaon on public private partnership model. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
PCMC to set up cancer treatment facility in Thergaon on public private partnership model. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The request for proposal (RFT) to run the 80-bed hospital on PPP model will be issued by December.

Shekhar Singh, PCMC commissioner, said, “There are around four types of PPP models and we will choose the plan that suits us best. We have consulted an expert committee to chalk out the project. Our doctors’ team will study the cancer hospital running successfully on PPP model in Surat. We have chosen the PPP model as PCMC cannot run such a specialised hospital on its own. The facility will be charged comparatively less than market rates.”

He said the hospital would be covered under one standard treatment tariff. “This will avoid the confusion over free and payment beds. The benefits of Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MPJAY) will also be considered while treating patients.”

