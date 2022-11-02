Home / Cities / Pune News / Pedestrian knocked down by speeding vehicle on highway

Pedestrian knocked down by speeding vehicle on highway

pune news
Published on Nov 02, 2022 12:38 AM IST

A 29-year-old pedestrian was killed after he was knocked down by a speeding vehicle on Mumbai-Bengaluru national highway, said police

A 29-year-old pedestrian was killed after he was knocked down by a speeding vehicle on Mumbai-Bengaluru national highway, said police. (AFP (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
A 29-year-old pedestrian was killed after he was knocked down by a speeding vehicle on Mumbai-Bengaluru national highway, said police. (AFP (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
ByShrinivas Deshpande

PUNE A 29-year-old pedestrian was killed after he was knocked down by a speeding vehicle on Monday. The incident occurred at 2:40 am when the man was crossing Mumbai-Bengaluru national highway near Bhavdhan, said police.

The deceased has been identified as Premdas Rathod, a resident of Pirangut in Pune. He was working as a labour.

Locals rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead, said an official from the Hinjewadi police station.

A case has been registered against an unknown vehicle under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304 a (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out