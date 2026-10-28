Pimpri-Chinchwad constable dies of cardiac arrest while chasing suspected MD peddler

PUNE: A Pimpri-Chinchwad police constable died after suffering a cardiac emergency while chasing a suspected drug peddler who fled during a raid in Sant Tukaram Nagar on Monday evening, police said on Tuesday. According to police, the Anti-Narcotics Cell had received information about the suspected drug transaction late on Sunday. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Javed Bagsiraj, attached to the crime branch’s Anti-Narcotics Cell, was part of a team that laid a trap near Antarik Society following a tip-off that two men would arrive in the area to sell mephedrone (MD). While the team managed to detain one suspect, the other fled, prompting Bagsiraj to pursue him.

“During the chase, Bagsiraj complained of severe chest pain and collapsed. His colleagues rushed him to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) Hospital in Pimpri, where he died despite efforts to save him,” said an officer from Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

According to police, the Anti-Narcotics Cell had received information about the suspected drug transaction late on Sunday. After informing senior officers, the team positioned itself near Antarik Society to intercept the suspects. The operation led to the detention of one man, while the other managed to escape.

Details of the detained suspect and the further investigation into the alleged drug sale were not immediately available.

Bagsiraj’s colleagues and senior officers mourned his death, remembering him for his dedication to duty.

He is survived by his parents, brother, wife, 12-year-old daughter and seven-year-old son.