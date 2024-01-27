Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrest six in abduction and murder case

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested six individuals for murder and abduction of a 38-year-old worker in Wakad on Friday. According to police, on January 26 they received a call from a private hospital in Theragon, reporting the death of an injured man, identified as Bhuwal alias Manoj Jagdish Maurya. Further Investigation revealed that two unknown persons admitted Maurya to the hospital on Friday. A case has been registered at Wakad police station under IPC sections 364, 302, 201, 143, 145, 148, and 149 and the court granted the accused seven days of police custody for further investigation. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

As per the complaint filed by Lalmuni Maurya, the wife of the deceased, police lodged a complaint and initiated various teams for further probe.

During the investigation, police found that accused Shubham Vhalekar, Sagar Jadhav, Kunal Bharam, Saurabh Waghmare, Akshay Patil, and Dinesh Mhaske were involved in the murder of Maurya.

Police informed Maurya had taken ₹50,000 advance from Vhalekar for painting services. However, Maurya neither completed his work nor was ready to return the money. Hence Shubham along with others abducted Maurya by tying his hands and leg and brought him to a shed in Vhalekarwadi, where the accused assaulted Maurya by using PVC pipes.

After being attacked, Maurya fell unconscious and Dinesh Mhaske, Akshay Patil and two others took him to a hospital and fled away. During the treatment, Maurya died due to severe injuries.

During CCTV footage analysis, police found an auto rickshaw from which Maurya was brought to the hospital. During the interrogation of the auto driver, he confessed to the crime and consequently police arrested other accused in this case.

