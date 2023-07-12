Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune police arrest chartered accountant, associates in contract killing case

Pune police arrest chartered accountant, associates in contract killing case

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 12, 2023 11:48 PM IST

Police in Pimpri-Chinchwad detained a 42-year-old chartered accountant who hired hitmen for ?50 lakh to kill his business partner.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police detained a 42-year-old chartered accountant who hired supari killers for ₹50 lakh to kill his business partner. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police detained a 42-year-old chartered accountant who hired supari killers for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50 lakh to kill his business partner. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Pimpri-Chinchwad Police detained a 42-year-old chartered accountant who hired supari killers for 50 lakh to kill his business partner. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The prime accused has been identified as Vivek Lahoti 42, a resident of Shahunagar in Chinchwad. The investigating team also arrested Lahoti’s associate Sharad Salvi and seized three pistols and 40 live rounds from the duo.

According to police, in a case to avenge the murder of Kishore Aware, police arrested Sudhir Pardeshi on July 3. During interrogation, the police came to know that Pardeshi had purchased 3 pistols and 40 live rounds from Salvi. Out of which one pistol and 24 rounds were given to Lahoti.

Acting on the information, Police questioned Lahoti about the same and arrested him.

Swapna Gore, DCP (crime) said, “ We got evidence that CA Lahoti had given ‘supari’ of his business partner Raju Mali to Pardeshi and Salvi.’’

Gore further informed that Pardeshi is an on-record criminal, who has been involved in many serious crimes.

The Police were curious as to how Pardeshi came into contact with Lahoti. Hence police arrested the duo and during the probe, cops came to know that Raju Mali is a partner of Lahoti in his land dealing business.

In one such land deal, Lahoti approached Pardeshi through one of his close female acquaintances and gave him a supari of 50 lakh to assassinate Mali.

Police further reported that the accused devised a plot to assassinate Mali in Satara, however, with timely intervention, the attempt to murder was foiled.

