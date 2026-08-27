Pimpri-Chinchwad police pull down 19 paan stalls near schools & colleges under zone 1

As part of an enforcement drive aimed at preventing the sale of tobacco products and cigarettes near educational institutions, the Pimpri-Chinchwad police have dismantled at least 19 paan shops operating within 100 metres of schools and colleges in areas under zone 1 of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police Commissionerate. The action was carried out on Tuesday under directions from police commissioner Vinay Kumar Choubey and other senior officials. Police officials said that the drive is not a one-time exercise and that similar inspections and enforcement actions will continue in future. (HT)

The drive targeted vendors selling tobacco products and cigarettes within the 100-metre prohibited zone around schools and colleges. Three stalls were dismantled in Nigdi, two in Chinchwad, three in Dapodi, five in Sangvi, and six in Sant Tukaram Nagar, taking the total number of stalls dismantled to 19. The enforcement was carried out with the assistance of personnel from the respective police stations.

Deputy commissioner of police, zone 1, Sandeep Atole, supervised the operation along with assistant commissioner of police, Prashant Dhole, and officers from concerned police stations.

Atole said, “The sale of tobacco products and cigarettes close to educational institutions is a serious concern, particularly because students can easily access such products. Hence, action was taken to ensure compliance by vendors and prevent students from being exposed to these products.”

Police officials said that the drive is not a one-time exercise and that similar inspections and enforcement actions will continue in future. Police stations have been directed to monitor areas around schools and colleges and take action against vendors found violating norms.