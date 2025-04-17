PMC alerts citizens against fake water connection messages

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued an advisory for citizens to not fall prey to fake messages about water disconnections in the city. The civic body acted on complaints from citizens who received messages asking them to pay for water tax to avoid disconnection of water supply. Citizens have been told to visit official website or WhatsApp chatbot for updates. PMC issues advisory for citizens to not fall prey to fake messages about water disconnections. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Nandkishor Jagtap, head, PMC water department, said, “Citizens are getting fake messages since April 14. We have advised them to not make payments to anyone sending them such messages. They must visit PMC’s official website or WhatsApp chatbot number to confirm their payment details.”

PMC has provided online payment facility on watertax.punecorporation.org website and WhatApp chatbot 8888251001. They can dial call centre on 1800103222 to verify.