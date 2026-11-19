Pune: Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram on Wednesday promised assistance and compensation, as per rules, to traders whose shops were damaged in the major fire at the historic Timber Market in Bhavani Peth and Ganj Peth on Tuesday night.

During his visit to the affected area, Ram inspected the damaged establishments and interacted with traders to assess their losses and difficulties.

Ram directed officials to complete damage assessments, panchnamas and reports on priority to facilitate assistance to the affected traders. He also instructed departments to take necessary measures to ensure the damaged businesses could resume operations.

“The civic administration stands firmly with the affected traders. We will take necessary steps to ensure that they receive appropriate financial assistance and compensation as per the rules at the earliest,” Ram said.

He also stressed the need for preventive safety measures in the market to avoid similar incidents in the future.