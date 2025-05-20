PMC chief reviews Palakhi route, orders intensive preparations after site inspections 

With exactly a month to go for the arrival of Palkhi processions of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj and Sant Tukaram Maharaj in Pune, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) conducted a comprehensive inspection and planning drive to ensure the smooth and safe movement of the Wari, the officials said. Additionally, essential amenities and facilities such as drinking water, clean mobile toilets, and resting areas for the devotees are being set up across the route, said the officials. (HT)

PMC commissioner, Rajendra Bhosale, on Monday visited key locations along the Palkhi route. Additional municipal commissioners— Prithviraj BP (East) and Omprakash Divate (West), city engineer Prashant Waghmare, and other senior engineers and assistant commissioners were present. Besides, representatives from the Sant Dnyaneshwar and Sant Tukaram Maharaj Sansthan were also present during the visit.

During the inspection, Bhosale issued detailed instructions for immediate road repairs, removal of encroachments, and ensuring safety at the overnight halting points.

The Health Department has been directed to set up mobile medical units and emergency health services, while healthcare camps and ambulance support will be arranged at key points. Disinfection and medicine spraying at halting areas and PMC schools that host devotees will be done in advance, said Dr Nina Borade, PMC health chief.

According to officials, special attention is being given to monsoon-related issues. The stormwater drains and chambers are being cleaned and covered with safety grilles.

Sanitation workers have been assigned to clear garbage from chambers and maintain hygiene in the area.

Commenting on the issue, civic commissioner Bhosale said, “To avoid traffic disruptions, the PMC has coordinated with the traffic police for the smooth movement of the procession. Unauthorised stalls and encroachments along the route are being removed by encroachment squads and special teams. The pavements and roads on the route are undergoing repairs. Tree branches obstructing the route are being trimmed. Additional lighting and backup electrical systems are being installed to prevent power outages,” he said.

As per officials, the resting points for Warkaris will be equipped with clean water, mobile toilets, and first aid. Fire safety arrangements are being made at locations where meals are served. Barricading and crowd control systems will be set up to prevent chaos during Palkhi darshan. Mandals serving food are being instructed to maintain cleanliness, with sanitary staff being deployed to keep the areas clean. Also, arrangements for drinking water will be made at these locations.