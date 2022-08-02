PMC clears ₹6.24 crore for machine cleaning of public toilets
Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has approved Rs6.24 crore for cleaning public and community toilets with the help of jetting machines.
Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar allocated Rs6.24 crore for the project and the civic body has floated tender for zone-wise coverage of areas.
Asha Raut, head, PMC solid waste department, said, “PMC used to clean public toilets manually. Following complaints over cleanliness, the civic body has decided to use jetting machines. Instead of monitoring the process centrally, zonal officers will float tender, hire agency and handle the project.”
One of the officers on condition of anonymity said, “Ward staff used to clean public toilets. When they are on leave or weekly off, the toilets were not getting cleaned. There were also complaints about maintenance of toilets. PMC on trial basis used jetting machines to clean toilets. After receiving good public response, PMC decided to execute the plan across the city.”
-
Traffic police recover ₹9.23 lakh by way of e-challans in three days
The city traffic department has recovered as much as Rs923,480 after 1,335 persons were issued device-based challans between July 29 and 31 while as many as 1,509 violators have been charged Rs790,500 in towing charges during the same period. Readers may recall that the traffic branch has once again been asked to issue challans to those violating traffic rules using e-challan machines.
-
Three kanwariyas die in road mishap in Varanasi
Three kanwariyas were killed and two others were injured in a head-on collision of two bikes in front of Khajuri village of Mirzamurad on Varanasi-Prayagraj Highway on Monday afternoon, said police. The other bike carried one Deepak Tiwari and another person whose identity was yet to be ascertained. In the mishap, Vinay, Ankit and the unidentified youth died. Mirzamurad police reached the spot and rushed the injured to the hospital.
-
Fund deficit of ₹500 cr causing devastation in Pune cantonment area
Funds to the tune of more than Rs500 crore are yet to be released from the state coffers since 2017. The cantonment hospital infrastructure upgradation, too, has slowed down due to lack of funds and the private sector – NGOs and foundations – is being roped in for carrying out the necessary work. The road dividers too have broken and are leading to accidents, according to social activists.
-
Pune girl rescued after falling from rock at Kataldhar waterfall
A trekker from Pune, Supriya Gavne was rescued by the Shivdurg team after she fractured her leg at Kataldhar waterfall near Lonavla on Sunday. A group of six people from Pune went for a trek at Kataldhar Near the waterfall, Gavne slipped on a rock, and was seriously injured. A trekker from another group Prajakta Bansod managed to get in touch with the Shivdurg rescue team.
-
ABVP’s LU unit alleges anomalies in results, demand re-evaluation
Activists of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Lucknow University Unit gave a memorandum to the controller of examinations of the Lucknow University to protest against the alleged irregularities in the BSc first semester examination results. ABVP activists claimed that a large number of students have been awarded zero marks in one or more papers in the BSc first semester examination results. Lucknow University spokesperson Durgesh Srivastava said the university would soon issue a clarification.
