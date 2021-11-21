Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC forms 5-member co-ordination committee to resolve issues with irrigation department
PMC forms 5-member co-ordination committee to resolve issues with irrigation department

Additional municipal commissioner Kunal Khemnar formed the committee which includes officials from the water supply, road, building permission and construction, land and estate departments
The five-member co-ordination committee will ensure smooth functioning and resolving day-to-day issues related to the PMC. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Nov 21, 2021 08:59 PM IST
BySiddharth Gadkari

PUNE The PMC has formed five-member co-ordination committee to resolve issues between with the irrigation department regarding water supply. Additional municipal commissioner Kunal Khemnar formed the committee which includes officials from the water supply, road, building permission and construction, land and estate departments. The committee also includes Vijay Patil, executive engineer, water and resource department, Khadakwasla irrigation division.

Water supply and the Mula-Mutha riverfront development project are some of the major issues which the PMC will have to take permission from the Khadakwasla irrigation division for, because the Mula-Mutha river comes under the Khadakwasla division. The committee will ensure smooth functioning and resolving day-to-day issues related to the corporation.

Story Saved
