PMC invites EoI to rent out 79 community halls in city
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has invited expression of interest (EoI) for handing over 79 community halls in the city. The civic body has erected these community halls mainly in the slum areas )in Bibwewadi, Sahakarnagar, Parvati, Yerawada and others) to executive social programmes and workshops.
When the Covid-19 cases were high, these community halls were used as isolation centres.
As many community halls are used for political activities, the PMC planned to hand over these community halls to the various organisations.
“PMC has quoted the per month rent for each hall, and the organisations which will quote the higher rent will get them,” said municipal officers.
-
Passengers irked over poor facilities at Pune railway station
As the summer vacations have started, there is a heavy rush of people travelling across the country from Pune, as the Covid restrictions have been eased. But travelling from Pune railway station has become a nightmare for passengers. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, 200 train operations were carried out from the Pune railway station with more than two lakh passengers. The number of train operations reduced due to the pandemic.
-
Mercury hit the highest this season as Pune sizzled at 41.3 degrees Celsius reported at Shivajinagar, 41.8 degrees Celsius at Pashan and 41.1 degrees Celsius at Lohegaon on Wednesday, according to the India Meteorological Department. The day temperature at Shivajinagar was 3.2 degrees Celsius warmer than normal. According to the weather department, Chinchwad reported 42.6 degrees Celsius, Lavale and Magarpatta reported 42 degrees Celsius each on Wednesday.
-
Ranas used underworld money to create 1992 riots-like situation: Raut
Mumbai A day after Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut alleged that Amravati MP Navneet Kaur Rana received a loan of ₹80 lakh from a known accomplice of Dawood Ibrahim, Yusuf Lakdawala, Raut said that the funds were used to create an atmosphere similar to 1992, when communal riots rocked the city. Lakdawala, who died at Arthur Road jail in September 2021, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on money laundering charges.
-
Elaborate security arrangements in UP for Alvida prayers on Friday
Elaborate police deployment has been made at mosques and Eidgah all across Uttar Pradesh for 'Alvida ki Namaz' (prayers on last Friday of Ramzan month) to be offered on April 29. The 'Alvida' prayers will be offered at an estimated 31151 places including mosques and Eidgah, police officials said. A police official said there were around 20000 mosques and over 8000 Eidgah across the state.
-
At 1,367, Delhi sees another spike in new Covid-19 cases; 1 death
Delhi's case positivity rate has maintained a declining trend, going further down to 4.50 per cent in the last 24 hours from 4.64 per cent on Tuesday. On Monday, the positivity rate was as high as 6.42 per cent.
