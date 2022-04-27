PMC invites EoI to rent out 79 community halls in city

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has invited expression of interest (EoI) for handing over 79 community halls in the city. The civic body has erected these community halls mainly in the slum areas )in Bibwewadi, Sahakarnagar, Parvati, Yerawada and others) to executive social programmes and workshops.

When the Covid-19 cases were high, these community halls were used as isolation centres.

As many community halls are used for political activities, the PMC planned to hand over these community halls to the various organisations.

“PMC has quoted the per month rent for each hall, and the organisations which will quote the higher rent will get them,” said municipal officers.