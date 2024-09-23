PMC makes GPS tracking of transport of refuse-derived fuel mandatory

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to track the transportation of refuse-derived fuel (RDF) from waste treatment plants with the help of the global positioning system (GPS). The move comes after the discovery that plastic waste from the PMC’s garbage processing plants was being sent directly to other companies and jaggery farmers without proper processing. Pune generates more than 2,000 tonnes of garbage daily, and the quantity only increases during festivals and on special days. (HT FILE)

Pune generates more than 2,000 tonnes of garbage daily, and the quantity only increases during festivals and on special days. To ensure proper disposal, the administration will now track the transportation of RDF from waste treatment plants to cement companies or power plants. It will be mandatory to install GPS systems in all vehicles transporting RDF while companies will have to compulsorily submit receipts for the RDF received by them. The new order applies to all waste treatment projects, including the bio-mining project. The aim is to ensure scientific disposal of RDF as required by the central and state pollution boards.

Sandeep Kadam, head of the solid waste management department, said, “The new GPS tracking and monitoring system will help ensure that RDF is properly managed. The administration will pay 75% of the tipping fee to project operators, with the remaining 25% paid after submitting receipts from cement or power companies.”

“The contractor will have to set up GPS in the vehicles and submit a report to the PMC. Besides that, PMC officials will carry out surprise checks of the contractor’s solid waste vehicles. Our garbage collection vehicles are already equipped with a GPS tracking system,” Kadam said.

Incidents of misuse

It has come to the fore that RDF meant for cement or power plants is sometimes supplied to other companies illegally. In one case, the residents of Deulgaon in Daund district intercepted a truck carrying plastic waste and handed it over to the police. The driver, who claimed that the waste had come from the PMC’s Ram Tekdi project, was charged under the Environment Act. Similar incidents have occurred in the past.