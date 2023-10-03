PMC plans to auction properties of tax defaulters

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) plans to auction properties whose owners have defaulted on paying dues for years despite several reminders. The civic chief said that properties of 200 defaulters will be auctioned, and the property tax department will hire legal experts to carry out the process. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to civic officials, Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has given instructions for auction of establishments controlled by property tax defaulters.

Kumar said, “PMC has received ₹1,400 crore as property tax till September against the financial year 2023-24 target of ₹2,400 crore. Hence, steps are taken to collect tax dues.”

The civic chief said that properties of 200 defaulters will be auctioned, and the property tax department will hire legal experts to carry out the process.

With the property tax dues amounting to over ₹8,000 crore, officials said that the commissioner has given target to inspectors to seal properties of defaulters.

The civic administration has also started collecting various court cases related to property tax dues to equip the office on legal matters. Many citizens in the past have approached the court to challenge the property tax dues and cases are pending in PMC court, district courts and high court.

One of the senior officers from the property tax department on condition of anonymity said, “When our staff goes to seal properties, the defaulters claim that the case is pending before court and the former does not carry out the duty. However, when asked to offer documents about the court case, they fail to produce any. Hence, it is important to study and collect information of court cases related to property tax.”

Officials said that mobile tower companies and educational institutions have approached the court over tax dues.

