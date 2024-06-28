PMC ready to welcome palkhi processions

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is all set to welcome Sant Tukaram Maharaj and Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhis in the city which is arriving on Sunday. Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi procession started from Dehu temple on Friday will pass through Akurdi and arrive in the city on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)

PMC commissioner Rajendra Bhosale will welcome the procession in the city.

Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi procession will start from Alandi on Sunday and reach the city on the same day.

Both the Palkhis will stay in Pune for two days and processed to next route towards Pandharpur on Tuesday early morning.

Bhosale said, “We have done all the preparation to welcome the lakhs of devotees in the city.”

The health department had started various clinics and mobile medical facility, while PMC road department has ensured that there would be no potholes and encroachments on the roads.

The civic body also plans to lift garbage from central part of the city many times in a day, said officials.