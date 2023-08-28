PMC removes flawed portion of Sinhagad Road flyover pillar

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has removed a flawed, three-metre portion of one of the pillars of the flyover from Rajaram Bridge to Fun Time Cinema on Sinhagad Road after it failed the quality inspection during third-party testing. PMC has removed a flawed, three-metre portion of one of the pillars of the flyover on Sinhagad Road after it failed the quality inspection during third-party testing. (HT)

The civic body faced public criticism over substandard quality of pillars of the flyover. The civic administration clarified that as the 15th pillar of the Rajaram Bridge to Fun Time Cinema flyover on Sinhagad Road failed the quality inspection during third-party testing, it gave instructions that a flawed, three-metre portion of the pillar be removed and reconstructed.

Ajya Wayse, executive engineer of the project, said, “The contractor has constructed all the 71 pillars. During third-party inspection, the 15th pillar was found not to fulfil the required quality criteria. Hence, we decided to remove a certain portion of the pillar and reconstruct it. There was no need to demolish the entire structure.”

The flyover – expected to be completed by 2025 – will reduce traffic congestion on Sinhagad Road. The estimated cost of the project started in February 2022 is ₹135 crore. The flyover comprises three ramps near Rajaram Bridge and three ramps near Fun Time Cinema, Manik Baug and Vitthal Wadi. Sinhagad Road is the only road that connects Khadakwasla, Dhayari, Vadgaon Budruk, Hingne, Narhe, Ambegaon Budruk and Anandnagar to the central parts of the city. It is also the only stretch that connects to popular tourist destinations such as Panshet, Varasgaon, Khadakwasla dam and Sinhagad Fort.

