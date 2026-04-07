PMC seals sonography machines at five centres for PCPNDT violations

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) last week sealed sonography machines at five ultrasound centres for operating without valid licences, in violation of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection) Act, 1994, officials said on Monday. Pune has around 950 registered sonography centres, all of which are required to undergo inspection once every three months under the Act. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The action followed inspections by the civic body’s PCPNDT cell, which monitors compliance with the law aimed at preventing sex selection and female foeticide. Notices were issued in March 2026 after the centres were found flouting licensing norms.

Pune has around 950 registered sonography centres, all of which are required to undergo inspection once every three months under the Act. The violations were detected during the latest quarterly drive.

“Five centres were found operating without renewing their licences within the stipulated time. Their machines were sealed as per rules and are likely to remain so for over a month until compliance is completed,” said Dr Nina Borade, PMC health chief.

Officials also issued show-cause notices to four other centres. Inspections revealed several irregularities, including missing signatures of pregnant women and doctors on mandatory forms, the absence of required declarations, and delays in submitting monthly reports.

Authorities verify whether records related to sonography of pregnant women, particularly Form F, which is mandatory under the law, are properly maintained. Discrepancies can lead to suspension of registration.

“As per the provisions of the PCPNDT Act, strict compliance is mandatory. Any lapse in documentation or reporting is treated seriously,” said Dr Suryakant Devkar, assistant health chief of PMC and the city’s appropriate authority for PCPNDT.

He added that under Section 20 of the Act, centres found violating norms are issued show-cause notices and asked to submit written explanations. “These cases will be reviewed by the Advisory Committee, which will decide further action. Based on its recommendations, registrations of erring centres may be suspended for two to seven days. During this period, their sonography machines remain sealed as part of the procedure,” he said.