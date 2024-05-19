PMC seeks AWBI directions on pet count in household

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has recently written to the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) asking for directions regarding the number of pets per household. The increasing trend of pet ownership in flats and bungalows has prompted the need for well-defined policies and guidelines in this regard, said officials. The absence of standardised regulations governing the number of pets per household and lack of structured bylaws have led to several challenges concerning community living and animal welfare, claimed civic officials. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

PMC has received several complaints regarding alleged nuisance caused by large number of pets in households. The absence of standardised regulations governing the number of pets per household and lack of structured bylaws have led to several challenges concerning community living and animal welfare, claimed civic officials.

Dr Sarika Funde, chief veterinary officer, PMC, said, “Though owners must register their pets with the civic body and obtain an annual licence besides ensuring the animal’s health and safety, we have received complaints regarding households keeping large number of pets and allegedly creating nuisance and inconvenience to citizens in the vicinity.”

The official said that the increasing trend of pet ownership in flats and bungalows has prompted the need for well-defined policies and guidelines in this regard. The absence of regulations governing pet per household has led to several challenges concerning community living and animal welfare.

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, health officer, PMC, said, “Clear guidelines delineating the acceptable number of pets per flat or area is imperative to ensure a balanced and harmonious environment for both residents and pets. Bylaws will help address concerns related to noise, waste management, sanitation, and other pertinent aspects associated with responsible pet ownership in urban settings.”

“The AWBI support in formulating such guidelines would not only facilitate responsible pet ownership, but also contribute to maintaining the welfare and well-being of animals within communities,” Dr Pawar said.