PMC sets June 10 deadline for completion of pre-monsoon works

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has set a June 10 deadline for the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), Pune Metro, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), and Public Works Department (PWD) to complete pre-monsoon work within PMC limits. PMC has identified areas prone to waterlogging that fall under different government entities. PMC held a pre-monsoon work review meeting of various stakeholders carrying out different developmental works in the PMC jurisdiction. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)

According to past experience, government departments start blaming each other every time there is waterlogging during the monsoon. Hence, the PMC held a pre-monsoon work review meeting of various stakeholders carrying out different developmental works in the PMC jurisdiction.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

On Thursday, PMC additional municipal commissioner Prithviraj held a pre-monsoon review meeting of stakeholders PMRDA, Pune Metro, NHAI, Maha PWD, MSEDCL, and the water supply and road departments in the presence of PMC’s drainage department officials. Prithviraj appealed to all officials of all departments to work together to complete pre-monsoon work till June 10. The PMC would provide all possible support, he assured.

Dinkar Gojare, superintendent engineer, drainage department of the PMC, said, “We showed photographs of incomplete pre-monsoon work (from Kharadi to Wagholi) to the PWD. The work of cleaning box culverts and stormwater lines and chambers is incomplete. We have pointed out incomplete pre-monsoon work of the NHAI (Balewadi to Katraj). We have told the PMRDA to clean nullahs at critical areas in its jurisdiction. We will be ready to provide machinery and help to complete work to avoid waterlogging problems in the monsoon.”

“We have also instructed PMRDA officials to use iron stormwater chambers instead of cement chambers on Ganesh Khind Road as the dispersible rate of water drain of cement chambers is low as compared to iron chamber covers. We have instructed the PMC water supply department to replace water pipelines lying adjacent to the culvert. We have told the road department to level the stormwater drainage chambers and drawing chambers at the surface of roads,” Gojare said.