 PMC sets June 10 deadline for completion of pre-monsoon works - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PMC sets June 10 deadline for completion of pre-monsoon works

BySiddharth Gadkari
May 31, 2024 06:56 AM IST

PMC additional municipal commissioner appealed to all officials of all departments to work together to complete pre-monsoon work till June 10

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has set a June 10 deadline for the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), Pune Metro, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), and Public Works Department (PWD) to complete pre-monsoon work within PMC limits. PMC has identified areas prone to waterlogging that fall under different government entities.

PMC held a pre-monsoon work review meeting of various stakeholders carrying out different developmental works in the PMC jurisdiction. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)
PMC held a pre-monsoon work review meeting of various stakeholders carrying out different developmental works in the PMC jurisdiction. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)

According to past experience, government departments start blaming each other every time there is waterlogging during the monsoon. Hence, the PMC held a pre-monsoon work review meeting of various stakeholders carrying out different developmental works in the PMC jurisdiction.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

On Thursday, PMC additional municipal commissioner Prithviraj held a pre-monsoon review meeting of stakeholders PMRDA, Pune Metro, NHAI, Maha PWD, MSEDCL, and the water supply and road departments in the presence of PMC’s drainage department officials. Prithviraj appealed to all officials of all departments to work together to complete pre-monsoon work till June 10. The PMC would provide all possible support, he assured.

Dinkar Gojare, superintendent engineer, drainage department of the PMC, said, “We showed photographs of incomplete pre-monsoon work (from Kharadi to Wagholi) to the PWD. The work of cleaning box culverts and stormwater lines and chambers is incomplete. We have pointed out incomplete pre-monsoon work of the NHAI (Balewadi to Katraj). We have told the PMRDA to clean nullahs at critical areas in its jurisdiction. We will be ready to provide machinery and help to complete work to avoid waterlogging problems in the monsoon.”

“We have also instructed PMRDA officials to use iron stormwater chambers instead of cement chambers on Ganesh Khind Road as the dispersible rate of water drain of cement chambers is low as compared to iron chamber covers. We have instructed the PMC water supply department to replace water pipelines lying adjacent to the culvert. We have told the road department to level the stormwater drainage chambers and drawing chambers at the surface of roads,” Gojare said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / PMC sets June 10 deadline for completion of pre-monsoon works
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On