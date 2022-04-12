Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC to acquire Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran water plant
PMC to acquire Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran water plant

PUNE Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to take charge of projects of Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) at Warje and Shivane by paying 18 crore to the nodal agency for water supply project
Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to take charge of projects of Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) at Warje and Shivane (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Published on Apr 12, 2022 07:46 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar, appointed as administrator in PMC, said, “It was decided to take charge of water projects set up by MJP at Shivane, Uttamnagar and Warje. These areas were getting water supply from MJP before their merger with PMC. PMC would hand over money to the water supply agency next week.”

Shivane, Uttamnagar. Kondhwe and Dhavade merged in PMC limits four years ago were yet to receive water supply from PMC. Villagers raised issue of not getting adequate supply from MJP, which owns the plant at Kondhwe.

A PMC official on condition of anonymity said, “MJP had earlier quoted 38 crore for the same project.”

NCP corporator Sachin Dodke said, “PMC has already laid pipeline in these areas. Once the project is handed over to PMC, only 10-15 metre pipeline has to laid to merge this plan with PMC water projects.”

