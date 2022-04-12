PMC to acquire Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran water plant
PUNE Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to take charge of projects of Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) at Warje and Shivane by paying ₹18 crore to the nodal agency for water supply project.
Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar, appointed as administrator in PMC, said, “It was decided to take charge of water projects set up by MJP at Shivane, Uttamnagar and Warje. These areas were getting water supply from MJP before their merger with PMC. PMC would hand over money to the water supply agency next week.”
Shivane, Uttamnagar. Kondhwe and Dhavade merged in PMC limits four years ago were yet to receive water supply from PMC. Villagers raised issue of not getting adequate supply from MJP, which owns the plant at Kondhwe.
A PMC official on condition of anonymity said, “MJP had earlier quoted ₹38 crore for the same project.”
NCP corporator Sachin Dodke said, “PMC has already laid pipeline in these areas. Once the project is handed over to PMC, only 10-15 metre pipeline has to laid to merge this plan with PMC water projects.”
-
Baisakhi: Over 1,900 Sikh pilgrims cross over to Pak
AMRITSAR A total of 1,949 Sikh pilgrims crossed over to Pakistan via Attari-Wagah border on Tuesday to celebrate Baisakhi. The festival is also marked as the Khalsa Foundation Day. After crossing over to Pakistan, the jatha members were received by the other members and office-bearers of the Evacuee Trust Property Board, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Ameer Singh.
-
Activist Satish Uke moves court seeking copy of late CBI judge BH Loya’s handwritten letter
Activist-lawyer Satish Uke, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case, on Tuesday filed an application before the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court, seeking copies of the documents seized by ED from his residence. Uke claimed the documents included the original copy of a handwritten letter sent by late special Central Bureau of Investigation judge BH Loya, revealing that he was pressured by then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.
-
High court asks TMC minister to face CBI, division bench grants temporary relief
A single bench of the Calcutta high court on Tuesday ordered West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee to face the Central Bureau of Investigation in the alleged teacher's recruitment scam, however, later in the day, a division bench stayed the order till Wednesday morning providing temporary relief to the TMC leader. The division bench will hear the matter on Wednesday around 10:30 am. He is also the Trinamool Congress' state secretary general.
-
Covid XE variant: Karnataka government to screen travelers from 8 countries
Following the discovery of India's first case of the new XE coronavirus in Mumbai, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar stated that the state is considering imposing new measures for international visitors entering the state. He also advised people who had not yet received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to do so as soon as possible. He went on to suggest that people get immunised and collaborate with the government.
-
Contractor who accused Karnataka minister Eshwarappa dies; suicide suspected
BENGALURU: a right-wing leader and contractor, Santosh K Patil, who accused Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa of demanding a commission for road construction in Belagavi's Hidalgo village, was found dead in a lodge in Udupi district on Tuesday, police said. Patil on March 11 shot off a letter to union rural development and panchayat raj (RDPR) minister Giriraj Singh, accusing Eshwarappa and his associates of demanding money for road works to the tune of ₹4 crore.
