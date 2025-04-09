PMC to begin construction of cancer hospital at Warje 

The Pune Municipal Corporation has acquired the NOC (No Objection Certificate) from the Air Force for its proposed multispecialty hospital in Warje, paving the way for the work on the facility to commence. Municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale and the State government helped us to get permission in the funnel zone. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The PMC health department issued a press release and said, “As the Warje hospital site was located in the funnel zone of NDA and Lohegaon Airport, the PMC needed to get the necessary permission from the airport.”

PMC said, “Though the Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar did the groundbreaking of this hospital, work had not started due to pending NOC for construction. Municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale and the State government helped us to get permission in the funnel zone. The whole process took almost a year.”