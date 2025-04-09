Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PMC to begin construction of cancer hospital at Warje 

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 09, 2025 06:40 AM IST

The PMC health department issued a press release and said, “As the Warje hospital site was located in the funnel zone of NDA and Lohegaon Airport, the PMC needed to get the necessary permission from the airport.”

The Pune Municipal Corporation has acquired the NOC (No Objection Certificate) from the Air Force for its proposed multispecialty hospital in Warje, paving the way for the work on the facility to commence. 

Municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale and the State government helped us to get permission in the funnel zone. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale and the State government helped us to get permission in the funnel zone. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The PMC health department issued a press release and said, “As the Warje hospital site was located in the funnel zone of NDA and Lohegaon Airport, the PMC needed to get the necessary permission from the airport.” 

PMC said, “Though the Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar did the groundbreaking of this hospital, work had not started due to pending NOC for construction. Municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale and the State government helped us to get permission in the funnel zone. The whole process took almost a year.” 

News / Cities / Pune / PMC to begin construction of cancer hospital at Warje 
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On