PMC to buy robot worth ₹1.5 cr to detect illegal water connections

Pune: After a rented robot detected several illegal water connections in the Vadgaon Sheri aea, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to buy a similar one for its own use. Funds for the purchase - around ₹1.5 crore - will be allocated in the next civic budget. After a rented robot detected several illegal water connections in Vadgaonsheri aea, PMC has decided to buy a similar one for its own use. (HT)

The said robot went 300 metres inside a 500-mm water pipeline and detected illegal joints. Seeing this performance, the civic body took the decision to buy a similar one, which will cost around ₹90 lakh. With maintenance, repairs, and manpower expenses for three years, the total cost is expected to reach ₹1.5 crore.

Civic officials said illegal water connections are widespread in old city areas and recently merged villages, leading to significant revenue loss. Despite repeated appeals, many citizens continue to use unauthorised connections, causing unrecorded water wastage and leakages. To curb this, the PMC had launched the special drive using a robot on rent to trace illegal taps.

The robot, controlled remotely, has four wheels, a camera, and lights. It captured live visuals inside water pipelines, helping officials detect illegal connections. During an inspection in Vadgaon Sheri alone, the robot detected two leakage points and 40 illegal connections. These connections were later removed by PMC staff. Superintendent engineer Virendra Kelkar, executive engineer Eknath Gadekar, and other officials were present during the operation.

PMC does not have accurate data on the number of illegal connections across the city, making it difficult to assess per capita water usage. Officials now believe that robotic technology can play a crucial role in addressing this issue.

Reacting to the PMC initiative, a resident of Vadgaon Sheri remarked on condition of anonymity, “The corporation should first act against those with politically-backed illegal water connections instead of going for a robot.”