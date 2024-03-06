PMC to charge 1% penalty per month on unpaid water bills

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has imposed 1 per cent interest per month on water tax dues. The step follows residents delaying in paying water bill as it does not attract penalty. The residents who have not received water bills can collect it from cantonment, Swargate or Chatuhshrungi offices. (HT PHOTO)

Nandkishor Jagtap, head, PMC water department, said, “We have decided to impose one per cent interest on due amount per month for the first time and have issued notices to residents. They have been asked to clear the bills by March 31, else fine will be added from April 1 this year.”

According to the official, the civic administration had given residents 60 days (January 1 to March 31) to clear the water bill dues.

The residents who have not received water bills can collect it from cantonment, Swargate or Chatuhshrungi offices, he said.