PMC plans to invite PM Modi for handing over PMAY homes

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 12, 2023 12:27 AM IST

Meanwhile, the Municipal Commissioner visited Mumbai on Monday and met with the state government to discuss various initiatives in the city

PUNE:

PMC had requested the one-acre land from the College of Agriculture for erecting a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) under the JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) scheme. (HT PHOTO)
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting the city on August 1, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) plans to handover 2,600 homes to beneficiaries under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Reacting to the development, Pune Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “PMC is sending the invitation letter to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and will seek his appointment for the PMC event. A total of 2,600 homes in the city under the PMAY scheme are ready. These are located at five various areas including three sites at Hadapsar and one each at Kharadi and Vadgaon.”

Meanwhile, the Municipal Commissioner visited Mumbai on Monday and met with the state government to discuss various initiatives in the city.

PMC had requested the one-acre land from the College of Agriculture for erecting a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) under the JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) scheme. But the institute is not ready to hand over the land, even if PMC is ready to pay 1 crore as compensation.

Commissioner said, “PMC will call a few more meetings with the College of Agriculture administration for same as the issue has not been resolved.”

