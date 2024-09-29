PMC to implement rehabilitation scheme in 22 slum pockets

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will soon implement the Slum Rehabilitation Scheme in 22 slum pockets. The initiative aims to uplift the quality of life for the residents of these slum areas by providing better housing and infrastructure, said officials. Among these, the selected 22 slum pockets occupy land owned by PMC and are home to approximately 6,683 slum dwellers. (HT PHOTO)

There are 486 slum pockets in the city, housing about 1,66,000 structures and around 8,72,000 people. Out of these, 216 were officially declared, while 270 remain undeclared.

Since the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) began, 319 proposals for slum redevelopment have been submitted. Out of a total of 331 square kilometres area of the city, the slums have occupied 5.16 square kilometres of area.

Sudhir Kadam, officer on special duty for slum rehabilitation project, said, “PMC is already registered as a developer under the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) project. With the recent changes in the Maharashtra Slum Areas (Improvement, Clearance, and Redevelopment) Act of 1971, PMC will now directly implement the slum rehabilitation project.”

The slum pockets are in prime locations at Kothrud, Aundh, Ghole Road, Shivajinagar, Yerawada, Kasba Peth, Sinhagad Road and Pune station.

“As the slums are located in prime locations we expect a positive response from developers. If the first scheme works out well, we will easily eradicate slums and improve the lives of slum dwellers,” said Kadam.

Earlier, private builders had the right to develop slum areas on PMC-owned land under the SRA scheme. To do so, they had to get approval from the SRA, pay 25% of the land cost to the SRA, and obtain consent from 51% of the slum residents. Once these conditions were met, the SRA would give 15% of the land cost to the PMC. Now, PMC itself will develop the SRA projects on its own land without needing permission from the SRA.

The civic body has decided to implement the first slum rehabilitation project at Maharshi Nagar. It covers 12.5 acres of land, which is valued at ₹1,000 crore based on current market rates.

All necessary formalities for the project have been completed, and PMC will issue a tender next week to invite developers. This will be the first SRA scheme where PMC will manage development on its own land, said officials.