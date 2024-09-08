 PMC to install GPS on garbage vehicles - Hindustan Times
PMC to install GPS on garbage vehicles

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 08, 2024 06:20 AM IST

Recently, residents filed a police case against PMC after they found the latter’s vehicles carrying waste from Yawat to be handed over to a company at Daund

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has made it mandatory for vehicles handling reject and processed garbage from solid waste management plants owned by civic body to install GPS system.

The civic administration could not track the origin of the rubbish. (HT PHOTO)
Sandeep Kadam, head, solid waste management department, said, “While PMC vehicles that carry garbage has GPS facility, we have now made it compulsory for all vehicles that handle reject and processed waste.”

Recently, residents filed a police case against PMC after they found the latter’s vehicles carrying waste from Yawat to be handed over to a company at Daund. The civic administration could not track the origin of the rubbish.

Kadam said, “PMC will prepare a proposal for installation of GPS system on vehicles that handle reject and processed material and forward it to the municipal commissioner for approval.”

