PMC to intervene in construction of roads at Wagholi

Members of the Wagholi Housing Society Association (WHSA) on Thursday met PMC’s additional commissioner, Kunal Khemnar over road issue, after which Khemnar decided to intervene. “We will file affidavits in the high court (HC) and will become a party and try to fast-track the procedure. We don’t want farmers and residents to suffer and so, we will try to find solutions in such a way that it will benefit both,” Khemnar said.

According to the nearly 10,000 residents of Phulmala road and Bakori area in Wagholi, the zilla parishad (ZP) constructed an eight-metre road instead of the proposed 20-metre road. According to farmers, the builders did not compensate them for constructing the 20-metre road. As Wagholi comes under the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the residents asked the civic body to intervene and solve the problem.

Nitin Kumar Jain from WHSA, said, “Khemnar confirmed to file affidavits in the HC for both Phulmala and Bakori road cases to become a party and help in fast-tracking them. He committed to resolving both issues as soon as possible. We have shared litigation files on both cases with him.”

Sanjivkumar Patil from WHSA, said, “While sanctioning the road, the builder has shown that 20 metres of approach road will be built from Ahmednagar road to Bakori village. On that basis, various projects have been sanctioned by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA). When the road was constructed, farmers raised objections to the effect that the builder had not compensated them for the road which is why they did not hand over the road to the builder. The farmers filed a case in 2018 and the high court (HC) stayed the construction of the road. The Phulmala road has a similar problem.”

Only one car can travel at a time on Bakori road and residents have been suffering for many years now. Whereas farmers have objected to the construction of roads at Phulmala road. Various other issues such as garbage pickup, road conditions, drainage system, encroachments, electricity issues and Covid-19 vaccination were also discussed during the meeting with Khemnar.