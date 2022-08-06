PMC to intervene in construction of roads at Wagholi
Members of the Wagholi Housing Society Association (WHSA) on Thursday met PMC’s additional commissioner, Kunal Khemnar over road issue, after which Khemnar decided to intervene. “We will file affidavits in the high court (HC) and will become a party and try to fast-track the procedure. We don’t want farmers and residents to suffer and so, we will try to find solutions in such a way that it will benefit both,” Khemnar said.
According to the nearly 10,000 residents of Phulmala road and Bakori area in Wagholi, the zilla parishad (ZP) constructed an eight-metre road instead of the proposed 20-metre road. According to farmers, the builders did not compensate them for constructing the 20-metre road. As Wagholi comes under the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the residents asked the civic body to intervene and solve the problem.
Nitin Kumar Jain from WHSA, said, “Khemnar confirmed to file affidavits in the HC for both Phulmala and Bakori road cases to become a party and help in fast-tracking them. He committed to resolving both issues as soon as possible. We have shared litigation files on both cases with him.”
Sanjivkumar Patil from WHSA, said, “While sanctioning the road, the builder has shown that 20 metres of approach road will be built from Ahmednagar road to Bakori village. On that basis, various projects have been sanctioned by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA). When the road was constructed, farmers raised objections to the effect that the builder had not compensated them for the road which is why they did not hand over the road to the builder. The farmers filed a case in 2018 and the high court (HC) stayed the construction of the road. The Phulmala road has a similar problem.”
Only one car can travel at a time on Bakori road and residents have been suffering for many years now. Whereas farmers have objected to the construction of roads at Phulmala road. Various other issues such as garbage pickup, road conditions, drainage system, encroachments, electricity issues and Covid-19 vaccination were also discussed during the meeting with Khemnar.
U.P.: AC bus service launched between Banda and Ayodhya
The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation on Saturday launched an air-conditioned bus service between Banda in Bundelkhand to Ayodhya via Chitrakoot and Prayagraj as part of state government's bid to link all important religious places to bus service. The corporation has started two AC Janrath buses on the route scheduling departure from Banda at 8.30 in the morning and reaching Ayodhya at 7.30 in the evening.
All districts in Maharashtra report excess or normal rainfall: IMD
As monsoon again becomes rigorous over the state, all districts in Maharashtra are reporting either normal or excess rainfall. According to India Meteorological Department, until Friday, Sangli district which was consistently showing a deficiency of rainfall has now moved to normal. Out of the five districts that have reported the most excess rainfall this monsoon, four are from drought-prone Marathwada.
Pune traffic police approach Lok Adalat to recover pending fines from PMPML
The traffic branch of Pune city has filed its submission regarding non-payment of fines for violation of traffic rules by Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited bus drivers since 2018. In its report before the Lok Adalat, the branch has pointed out that PMPML bus drivers were found violating traffic rules in as many as 664 cases during the past five years, and the public transport undertaking has not paid the fines to the department.
All 41 students from Ambegaon school recovered: officials
After a school in Palghar reported a swine flu death and second Zika case, 41 girl students from Tribal Ashramshala from Ambegaon Taluka in Pune district also reported symptoms of fever. Health department officials noted that these students are closely monitored and admitted at the hospital. All students have tested negative for the rapid antigen test. Education department, assistant project officer, Navnath Bhavari said that the 41 girls were reporting symptoms of flu and fever.
Six districts in Maharashtra show gradual rise in weekly Covid positivity rate
Although Pune district has the highest weekly positivity rate in the state, there are six other districts that are showing an upward trend, said officials. These districts include Gondia, Sangli, Dhule, Gondia, Nanded, Nagpur and Bhandara. Till August 2, Pune reported a weekly positivity rate of 14.45 per cent which has seen a gradual decrease over the past few weeks. The state weekly positivity rate is 5.35 per cent.
