Home / Cities / Pune News / PMPML focuses on 15 routes for better services, without ticket fine revised to 500

PMPML focuses on 15 routes for better services, without ticket fine revised to 500

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Mar 05, 2023 12:07 AM IST

Currently 1,791 scheduled buses are operated on 389 routes across 15 depots in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has now decided to focus on 15 routes for better services.

From March 10 onwards, commuters found travelling without a ticket will be fined <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>500, instead of the earlier <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>300. (HT PHOTO)
From March 10 onwards, commuters found travelling without a ticket will be fined 500, instead of the earlier 300. (HT PHOTO)

Currently 1,791 scheduled buses are operated on 389 routes across 15 depots in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Instructions have been given regarding that idealised route for morning and afternoon shifts which should run with full capacity. The assigned consignments on this route must be completed within the scheduled time and with the prescribed frequency and regular or fixed drivers and conductors should be appointed on this route.

From March 10 onwards, commuters found travelling without a ticket will be fined 500, instead of the earlier 300. This has been done to prevent revenue loss.The decision was taken Under Section 178 of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988. Whereas even the passengers caught misusing or tampering with the PMPML bus or its infrastructure will also have to pay fine of 500.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 05, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out