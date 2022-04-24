PMPML to rent out diesel buses to Solapur civic body, commuters unhappy
PUNE The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) is all set to rent out their diesel buses to smaller municipal corporations, and soon they will be giving 20 diesel buses to the Solapur Municipal Corporation. This is the first time when a public transport body from Pune will rent out their buses to another governing body in the state. The PMPML also plans to provide CNG buses to IT companies. However, commuter and passenger groups are disappointed with the decision. Already, commuters are not getting adequate buses frequently and now if the buses are given outside, it will affect Pune’s public transportation.
Currently, there are around 2,195 buses in the PMPML fleet out of which 956 buses are on contract basis and the rest are owned by the PMPML. Daily, around 1,400 to 1,600 buses run on roads across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad but these are proving inadequate for the increasing number of commuters. There is a need for 3,500 buses for the daily fleet to run and now if buses are given outside Pune on rent, this will certainly affect public transportation.
“Soon, 600 new electric buses are going to get added to our fleet and so our number of buses will also increase. As the Solapur municipal corporation is smaller, we are going to rent out 20 diesel buses from our fleet. We have plans to provide eco-friendly public transportation to Punekars with maximum CNG and electric buses in our fleet,” said Laxminarayan Mishra, chairman and managing director of PMPML.
There are 233 diesel buses in the PMPML fleet and the organsiation is now moving towards CNG and electric buses. So there are plans to convert the existing diesel buses to CNG and accordingly, the work is also going on. “After the lockdown restrictions were eased in the state, the daily travelling of Punekars has increased as all offices and schools are running at full capacity. In this situation giving our buses elsewhere is not the right decision and first, the PMPML should provide better frequency of buses with good facilities,” said Atul Namekar, secretary of the Sinhagad road - Warje Residents’ Association.
-
Toy trains to chug again in Pune gardens
This summer, children are up for a treat as the Pune Municipal Corporation is set to begin operation of the toy trains in five gardens city. The toy trains in the city were shut for two years due to the pandemic. Besides this toy train, toy trains at Nanasaheb Peshwe talav, Katraj; Shivaji udyan, Wadgaonsheri; Bhairavsinh Ghorpade udyan, Ghorpadi peth; and the newly inaugurated toy train at Jawalkar udyan, Karvenagar; will soon be operational.
-
Investigate kidney transplant case, submit report before May 5: Court orders Koregaon Park police station
PUNE A Pune judicial magistrate court has directed the Koregaon Park police station to inquire into the kidney transplant case and file a report on or before May 5. To date, the health department and the directorate of medical education have taken multiple steps, including suspending the superintendent of the BJ Medical College, and also suspending the license for an organ transplant at Ruby Hall Clinic where the transplant took place.
-
Kirit Somaiya’s driver booked for negligent driving
Mumbai A day after the arrest of Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya's driver, husband MLA Ravi Rana was booked for driving dangerously outside Khar police station on Sunday. In return, Somaiya too filed a police complaint against the Shiv Sainiks. The police are now waiting for the former MP's signature on his statement to register the FIR as he has refused to sign it.
-
Khelo India University Games 2021 kicks off with grand opening ceremony
Breath-taking performances depicting Karnataka's cultural heritage, and a captivating sound and light show added to a grand opening ceremony of the second Khelo India University Games 2021 (KIUG) at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. The Games were declared open by Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu. In a video message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Bengaluru for hosting the Games.
-
Bihar’s largest university crippled by ad hocism
In a first, Bihar's largest varsity, Magadh University at Bodh Gaya, which is spread across five districts, has all its four key positions — that of vice chancellor, pro-vice chancellor, registrar and finance officer — under additional charge while incumbent VC Rajendra Prasad remains on medical leave ever since vigilance raids were carried out at his office and Gorakhpur residence over five months ago in a case of alleged financial irregularities, officials said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics