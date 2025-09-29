PUNE: With the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) facing the problem of parking and depot space for its expanding fleet, the transport body has written to both the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations (PMC and PCMC) urging them to allot reserved spaces within city limits for bus depots. In its letter, the PMPML has said that if reserved spaces are promptly handed over, it can build modern bus depots with facilities for fuelling buses, charging e-buses, and maintenance. Otherwise, managing thousands of new buses will become difficult, not to mention the delays and service disruptions faced by citizens. PMPML urges civic body to allot spaces for bus depots. REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE (Pratham Gokhale/HT PHOTO)

A senior PMPML official said, “Our bus fleet is expanding rapidly to meet passenger demand. However, without proper depot facilities, the efficiency and quality of service will be severely hampered. We have appealed to both municipal corporations to urgently allocate reserved spaces.”

Currently, the PMPML operates a fleet of around 2,200 buses with about 2,400 additional buses expected in the coming years. The transport body is preparing to induct 1,000 new CNG and 300 new electric buses in the first phase, followed by more electric and CNG vehicles under government-supported schemes. While this expansion will help meet the city’s growing demand for public transport, it also creates the immediate challenge of parking and depot management.

Officials said that while the development plans (DPs) of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad have earmarked several reserved plots for bus depots, many of them have either been encroached upon or diverted for other uses or remain unused. The PMPML has urged the municipal bodies to take decisive action and make these lands available, ensuring smooth operations of the fleet.