PMRDA acts against unauthorised construction in Hinjewadi, Manjri

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has filed police cases against two individuals for unauthorised construction in Hinjewadi and Manjri areas. The accused faced legal action after it failed to comply with notices sent to stop the illegal activity. The authority claims it is such action under the Maharashtra Regional Planning and Town Planning Act, 1966 for the first time. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The case was lodged at the Hinjewadi Police Station on Tuesday against Srikant Bhanudas Navale of Hinjewadi for unauthorised construction at survey number 258/1/3 in Hinjewadi, Mulshi; and Dipali Vijay Vadale of Hadapsar for illegal construction at survey number 153 in Manjri, Haveli.

The authority booked them under Section 54(2) of the Maharashtra Regional Planning and Town Planning Act, 1966 that mandates penalty of up to three years imprisonment, a fine of ₹5,000, or both, for continuing unauthorised construction after a stop notice.

The action was carried out under the guidance of PMRDA tehsildar (anti-encroachment department) Sachin Maske, superintendent of police and vigilance officer Amol Tambe, and officers Ravindra Ranjane, Ganesh Jadhav and Vishnudas Awad.

Maske said, “We received complaints about unauthorised constructions in Hinjewadi and Manjri areas and took action besides filing police complaint in such cases for the first time.”

Deputy collector Deepti Suryavanshi-Patil has urged property owners in the Pune metropolitan region to ensure constructions are approved by authorities.