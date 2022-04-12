PMRDA files police complaints against builders for illegal plotting in region
PUNE The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has taken action against various builders and promoters selling illegal plots to citizens. PMRDA has filed cases at various police stations against these developers.
PMRDA metropolitan commissioner Suhas Diwase said, “Before purchasing any plots in the PMRDA region, citizens must check the legalities instead of blocking their money. I appeal to citizens to inform the PMRDA if illegal plotting is going on in the region.”
Diwase said, “The PMRDA filed a police complaint against the Tirupati Group (Swami Samarth Developers), Tirupati Group (Tirupati Sparsh Developers), Tirupati Group (Sai Ganesh Developers), Golden Tirupati Developers , Namo Park and River View Park. Police cases were filed at Talegaon Dabade, Loni Kalbhor and Hadapsar police station against these developers. The PMRDA issued notices earlier but without respecting the legal notices, these developers continued selling illegal plots without following legal process or approvals. By considering this, the citizens must check the authorised permission before doing any transaction.
If citizens have any informaton about illegal plotting in PMRDA, they should give information to PMRDA on illegalconstructions.pmrda@gmail.com or send written complaints to PMRDA.
In Lucknow, proposed bridges, flyovers will change city skyline
If the proposals pertaining to construction of bridges, overbridges, elevated road and flyovers at around 14 places across the city get nod and funds released for them, the city skyline will see a marked change in days to come. Among them are Pant Nagar bridge (69-metre), Gaughat bridge (804.05-metre), Duggaur bridge (181.13- metre), Mari Mata Mandir bridge (64-metre), Anoopganj overbridge (819.33 metre), Mohanlalganj overbridge (894.3-metre).
PMC now sealing illegal structures along with anti-encroachment drives
PUNE After many years, the Pune Municipal Corporation's (PMC's) anti-encroachment drive in the city has started bearing fruit and is now being implemented all over the city. As the tenure of elected members is over and municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has taken charge as administrator, he has given instructions to remove all illegal encroachments in the city. Recently, the PMC conducted a drive at Dhanori where some people attacked PMC officials and beat PMC employees.
Pune Kidney racket: Ruby Hall’s organ transplant licence suspended
PUNE On Tuesday, the health department suspended the organ transplant licence of Ruby hall clinic in connection with the Pune kidney racket. Director of the directorate of health services, Dr Sadhana Tayade, Maharashtra state, confirmed the news. In the instant case, while the transplant took place on March 24, it was only on April 5 that the matter came to light after the woman, one of the donors, approached the media.
Pune district reports 19 new Covid cases
PUNE Pune district reported 19 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,538 deaths and 237 are active cases. Pune city reported 10 new cases which took the progressive count to 680,121 and the death toll stood at 9,708. PCMC reported three new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 347,384 and the toll stood at 3,627.
Bank case: HC grants pre-arrest bail to BJP leader Pravin Darekar
The Bombay high court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to leader of the opposition in the council, Pravin Darekar, in connection with an FIR registered against him on charges of cheating, conspiracy, and criminal breach of trust with regard to the Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank. Darekar was booked based on a complaint by Aam Aadmi Party leader Dhananjay Shinde who accused him of defrauding the government and the Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank.
