Police book three in gun firing case

Warje-Malwadi police on Tuesday booked three individuals for opening fire in the air in order to create terror in the locality. Police said three bike-borne individuals openly fired three rounds to create terror and fled towards Katraj area. No one was injured in the incident. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident was reported on Tuesday at around 11:15 pm in Ramnagar area.

Incident was reported after completion of voting procedure for Baramati Lok Sabha constituency in Warje-Malwadi area of the Pune city.

Baramati MP Supriya Sule took to social media to voice her concern, expressing, “Yesterday, in the Warje area within the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, unidentified individuals attempted to instill fear by firing shots into the air. Such acts of intimidation during the democratic process are unprecedented in our constituency. Voter intimidation has unfortunately been a recurring issue here, and this incident only worsens the situation. It is deeply alarming, and we strongly condemn it. The Election Commission and law enforcement authorities must take swift and decisive action against those responsible for spreading fear through gunfire.”

A case has been registered at Warje -Malwadi police station under relevant sections and further investigation is going on.