Police bust drug peddling racket, arrest duo with 65 grams of MD

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police apprehended two individuals on Saturday for the illegal possession of 65 grams of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MD) in the Hinjewadi area. The accused have been identified as Imran Chand Sheikh (32) from Kondhawa and Sameer Shahajan Sheikh (40) from Mumbai. However, the search for a Nigerian individual from Mumbai is still going on. The seized MD has an estimated value of ₹ 7.52 lakh, and its possession violates the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The two suspects were taken into custody following a targeted operation by the police, who acted on credible information regarding their involvement in the illegal drug trade.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

During the investigation, it was revealed that the arrested individuals had allegedly purchased the seized MD packets from a Nigerian national. The police have initiated a search for the Nigerian man, aiming to track down and apprehend him in connection with the illegal drug distribution network.

The seized MD has an estimated value of ₹7.52 lakh, and its possession violates the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. During the investigation, police seized a motorcycle, cash, and three mobile phones from the possession of the accused.

A case has been registered at Hinjewadi police station under sections 8(c),22(c), and 29 of the NDPS Act and further investigation is ongoing.