Police department to prohibit advertisements of cigarette & tobacco products

The District Coordination Committee (DCC) for the National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP) on Friday directed the police department to start taking action against those found advertising cigarette and tobacco products. The directive was issued during the quarterly meeting of the DCC held at the district collector’s office, said officials. The police have been asked to start taking action against people involved in direct and indirect violation of the norms. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The second meeting of the DCC for the NTCP was held on Friday during which, Dr Prashant Wadikar, assistant director of health services; Dr Varsha Doifode, additional district civil surgeon; Dr Jayshree Saraswat, programme manager for district NTCP; psychologist Hanuman Hade; and officials from the police department, health department, Food and Drug Administration (FDA), education department, district administration, and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) were present.

Dr Wadikar said that a review of the effective implementation of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) 2003 has been carried out. Following the rampant advertisement of cigarette and tobacco products seen in the district, the police department has been directed to implement section 5 of the COTPA 2003. “This section prohibits the advertisement of cigarette and tobacco products. The police have been asked to start taking action against people involved in direct and indirect violation of the norms. The FDA officials have also been asked to take action as per this section 5 of the Act,” Dr Wadikar said.

Dr Saraswat informed that the education department officials have been asked to work on making schools across the district tobacco-free. “The school management should ensure that no tobacco products are sold inside the premises and within 100 yards of the premises. Action should be taken against the violators with the help of local law enforcement authorities and the community, including parents, should make efforts to stop such sales,” she said.

The representatives of NGOs working towards effective implementation of the NTCP have been asked to create public awareness about the adverse health effects of tobacco and tobacco product consumption, said the officials.

To quit tobacco, call the helpline 1800112356 or visit the Tobacco Cessation Centre at Aundh District Hospital.