Thu, Sept 18, 2025
Police foil jewellery shop robbery bid, six held

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Published on: Sept 18, 2025 04:46 am IST

Anti-gunda squad of Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Wednesday arrested six members and detained three minors associated with the “Ravan Gang” and foiled a jewellery shop robbery plan.

Acting on a tip-off, the suspects were nabbed near Indrayani riverbed in Patilnagar and two four wheelers were seized from their possession.

The suspects include Vicky Raju Jadhav from Ravet, Bakasur Chimaji Pawar from Chinchwad, Gondya Akash Khandagle from Nigdi, Shubham Gorakshnath Chavan from Akrudi, Praduman Rajkumar Javalage from Khed, Sohan Raju Chandeliya from Ravet and three minors.

Harish Mane, assistant inspector, anti-gunda squad, said, “Jadhav said they were planning to target a jewellery shop in Patilnagar in Chikhali.”

Two cars, a pistol, a round, koyta (machete), gupti (dagger), chilli powder, ropes totally worth 15.25 lakh were seized from their possession.

According to the police, four of the suspects are record criminals and the gang operated in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune rural, Jalgaon and Ahilyanagar district.

Chikhali Police Station has filed a case under Sections 310(4), 310(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Sections 3(25) 4(25) of the Arms Act and other relevant sections.

