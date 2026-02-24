Edit Profile
    Police foil suspected robbery bid in Warje-Malwadi; five arrested

    Warje Malwadi police arrested five suspects and thwarted a robbery attempt on February 22, seizing weapons and other items valued at 29,860.

    Published on: Feb 24, 2026 3:58 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    The Warje Malwadi police arrested five persons and foiled a robbery bid in the Motiram Nagar area of Warje on February 22. The incident was reported around 7:40 pm near the Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jaltaran Talav open space in Motiram Nagar.

    According to police officials, the accused had allegedly gathered in the area intending to commit a robbery. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
    Acting on a tip-off, a police team rushed to the spot and detained the suspects before they could execute their plan. During the operation, police seized several weapons from their possession, including koyatas (sharp sickle-like weapons), swords, chilli powder packets, other sharp objects and mobile phones, totaling 29,860, allegedly intended for use in the crime.

    The accused have been identified as Pratik Hankare 19, from Warje; Suraj Giri, 23, from Wadgaonsheri; Sanskar Edke, 19, from Gokulnagar Warje; Vishal Vavalkar, 23, from Warje-Malwadi, and Rytvik Jangam, 19, from Warje-Malwadi.

    According to police officials, the accused had allegedly gathered in the area intending to commit a robbery. Their suspicious movements alerted authorities, prompting immediate action to prevent the offence.

    Police said the details of the offence will be shared after a thorough investigation.

    A case has been filed against all accused under sections 310(4) and 310(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, section 4(25) of the Arms Act and other relevant sections.

