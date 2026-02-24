Police foil suspected robbery bid in Warje-Malwadi; five arrested

The Warje Malwadi police arrested five persons and foiled a robbery bid in the Motiram Nagar area of Warje on February 22. The incident was reported around 7:40 pm near the Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jaltaran Talav open space in Motiram Nagar. According to police officials, the accused had allegedly gathered in the area intending to commit a robbery. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Acting on a tip-off, a police team rushed to the spot and detained the suspects before they could execute their plan. During the operation, police seized several weapons from their possession, including koyatas (sharp sickle-like weapons), swords, chilli powder packets, other sharp objects and mobile phones, totaling ₹29,860, allegedly intended for use in the crime.

The accused have been identified as Pratik Hankare 19, from Warje; Suraj Giri, 23, from Wadgaonsheri; Sanskar Edke, 19, from Gokulnagar Warje; Vishal Vavalkar, 23, from Warje-Malwadi, and Rytvik Jangam, 19, from Warje-Malwadi.

Police said the details of the offence will be shared after a thorough investigation.

A case has been filed against all accused under sections 310(4) and 310(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, section 4(25) of the Arms Act and other relevant sections.