Police patils to assist in Ranjangaon triple murder probe

The Pune Rural Police have sought the assistance of Police patils from villages across Maharashtra in the ongoing investigation of the alleged gruesome triple murder case in Ranjangaon. The discovery of three unidentified bodies — a woman and two children — has raised suspicion of targeted killing. The Pune Rural Police have sought the assistance of Police patils from villages across Maharashtra in the ongoing investigation of the alleged gruesome triple murder case in Ranjangaon. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

A senior officer from Pune rural police department said, “We have conducted online meetings with more than 500 Police patils from various villages and Asha workers working at rural level to identify the bodies.” The presence of workforce from across the country in the industrial belt Ranjangaon has made authorities difficult to identify the deceased. Pune rural police have also sought assistance from the Crime Investigation Department (CID) to gather data of missing persons from other states, besides appointing a special investigation team to monitor the triple murder case.

Police believe that the network of Police patils will help crack the case.

The half-burnt bodies of a woman and two children were discovered at a field behind a private company in Ranjangaon-Khandale along the Pune–Ahilyanagar Road on May 25. According to the police, the woman, estimated to be aged between 25 and 30, had tattoo of a heart shape and heartbeat sign on the right hand, besides words mom and dad in English. The right hand also has the words “Jai Bhim” and “Rajratan”. A floral design is tattooed on her left arm.

The police patils share crucial inputs and intelligence from their villages with the authorities.