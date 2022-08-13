Pothole death: Residents blame authorities for lack of accountability
The death of a biker after falling into a rainwater-filled pothole at Karmabhoomi spot on the main Lohegaon–Wagholi road at 9.30 pm on Thursday has once again raised the accountability of authorities to maintain roads. According to eyewitnesses, the motorcyclist fell into the pothole filled with rainwater, sustained head injury and lost consciousness. According to doctors, water entered the nose, ear and mouth of the victim causing his death.
The police have identified the victim as Sayaji Waghmare (25) of Lohegaon and lodged an accidental death case. Waghmare, who hails from Solapur, was rushed to a private hospital but was proclaimed dead on arrival. The deceased was a driver by profession and was riding home when the accident took place.
Residents said that absence of proper drainage has left the area waterlogged for the past eight days. They have threatened to hold a flag hoisting ceremony at the accident spot to awaken the authorities about dangerous potholes posing risk to commuters.
MLA Sunil Tingare said, “No proper drainage pipelines in the area have caused accumulation of dirty rainwater in the area. We have informed the roads and drainage department to take preventive steps.”
Lohegaon Wagholi Road Vikas Manch has threatened to unfurl tricolour at the accident spot. Shirin Mehta, a resident of Lohegaon road, said, “The issue of potholes is serious in Lohegaon and Wagholi areas but authorities have failed to take any proactive steps. A youngster died after falling into a pothole and no legal case has been taken yet. We request the traffic police to lodge an FIR against the government officials for negligence.”
VG Kulkarni, head, PMC road department, said that the small drainage line that passes through the area gets choked with filth and silt during monsoon season.
Vikram Kumar, Pune municipal commissioner, said, “Drainage work is incomplete as the locals have not allowed us to carry out digging works. We have removed the accumulated water through a motor and will address issues raised by the residents.”
DCP (traffic) Rahul Srirame said, “Prima facie we believe that the civic body must complete the work at the accident spot at the earliest.”
