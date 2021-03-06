Prakash Upadhyay takes charge as ADRM, Pune railway division
Prakash Upadhyay has taken charge as the additional divisional railway manager (Addl DRM) of the Pune railway division.
Prior to this, he was working as a professor at the Indian Railway Institute of Civil Engineering (IRICEN) at Pune. Upadhyay has a varied experience of working in different positions.
He is a 1999 batch officer of the Indian Railways Civil Engineering Service (IRCES). He completed his BE from SPPU (Savitribai Phule Pune University) and ME from Gorakhpur Engineering College.
Upadhyay has held important positions in the civil engineering department on Indian Railways until now in various positions at places like Jhansi, Allahabad, and Agra.
He has specialized experience in track machine-related works. While working on the post of senior divisional engineer on Agra division, he gave his distinguished services in maintaining the Gatiman route 160 kmph in the Agra division. He received special training abroad which includes track machine training in Austria, Russia and advanced management training programme in Singapore and Malaysia.
For his contribution, he was also awarded the railway minister award and the general manager award.
