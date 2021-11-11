Private buses restart operations in Pune district after minister assures staff of their safety

PUNE On Thursday morning, the private tour operators stopped bus operations across the state, after ten buses were vandalised in some of the districts by the protesting Maharashtra State Transport Corporation (MSRTC) workers on Wednesday night.

Also, several private buses from Pune which had gone to another district with passengers were not allowed to enter the ST stands in that respective district due to which most of the buses returned empty. While after a meeting with the state transport minister Anil Parab later in the day, the private tourist buses association members were ensured about the safety of buses and also police protection at the ST stands.

“Yesterday (on Wednesday) when we started our bus operations across the state at ST stands, we were ensured about the safety of our buses and staff. A total of 2,000 private tourist buses were given to the state government to transport passengers who were stranded by the ongoing MSRTC workers protest. But in the night, we got to know that ten of our buses in various districts were vandalised and even not allowed to go inside the ST stands. So, we decided to stop the bus operations from today morning,” said Baba Shinde, president of Maharashtra Transport Vehicle Owners and Drivers Association.

While in the afternoon a meeting was called between Parab and association members in which safety of the private buses, allowing them inside the ST stands and giving police protection was discussed.

“So, to ensure the safety of our staff a meeting was held with state transport minister. We are ready to run the buses but cannot compromise the safety of our staff, so he instructed the state police department to provide safety at all the ST stands. So, we have restarted operations across the state,” added Shinde.

Parab said, “I am in continuous dialogue with our protesting MSRTC workers and we are trying to find a solution on the issue. To provide alternate transport service to our passengers on behalf of the state government we decided to allow operations of private tours and other buses. When these buses are doing transporting work, I would ensure their safety and personally instruct the police department to provide necessary protection at the ST stands and wherever necessary. Even our officials are appointed on duty at all the depots.”

Meanwhile, a heavy rush of passengers was seen at the Swargate, Wakdewadi and other ST stands in the Pune division. After the Diwali vacations, people are returning to their hometowns and need transportation buses for the same.

“I want to return to Aurangabad. I had come to Pune for Diwali celebrations at my sister’s place. But as the MSRTC workers protest was going on my journey was delayed by two days and today I am going back by private tourist bus,” said Shekhar Kanhere, a passenger.