Privileged to be witness of journey from supercomputer to AI: Bhatkar

Before receiving the Punyabhushan Award, computer scientist Padma Bhushan Vijay Bhatkar said his journey in the information technology (IT) sector started from the creation of Param Supercomputer and is witnessing artificial intelligence (AI) today. “The journey is overwhelming, and I am privileged to witness it. More missing links and knots in the field of science are going to be uncovered in the future,” he said, while speaking during the interactive session organised in his office for the award conferred for his distinguished contribution in computer science. Punyabhushan Foundation founder-president Satish Desai was present. Before receiving the Punyabhushan Award, computer scientist Padma Bhushan Vijay Bhatkar said his journey in the information technology (IT) sector started from the creation of Param Supercomputer and is witnessing artificial intelligence (AI) today. (HT PHOTO)

Infosys founder Padma Vibhushan Narayana Murthy will present the award, constituted by Punyabhushan Foundation 35 years ago, to Bhatkar on July 20.

“When the computer revolution was emerging, it was feared that many youth will be rendered jobless. However, that fear proved to be baseless as computers created many job opportunities and options. The same fear is expressed now regarding AI, but I am sure that it will also be proved baseless in the future,” Bhatkar said.