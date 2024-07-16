 Privileged to be witness of journey from supercomputer to AI: Bhatkar - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jul 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Privileged to be witness of journey from supercomputer to AI: Bhatkar

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 16, 2024 06:48 AM IST

Infosys founder Padma Vibhushan Narayana Murthy will present the award, constituted by Punyabhushan Foundation 35 years ago, to Bhatkar on July 20

Before receiving the Punyabhushan Award, computer scientist Padma Bhushan Vijay Bhatkar said his journey in the information technology (IT) sector started from the creation of Param Supercomputer and is witnessing artificial intelligence (AI) today. “The journey is overwhelming, and I am privileged to witness it. More missing links and knots in the field of science are going to be uncovered in the future,” he said, while speaking during the interactive session organised in his office for the award conferred for his distinguished contribution in computer science. Punyabhushan Foundation founder-president Satish Desai was present.

Before receiving the Punyabhushan Award, computer scientist Padma Bhushan Vijay Bhatkar said his journey in the information technology (IT) sector started from the creation of Param Supercomputer and is witnessing artificial intelligence (AI) today. (HT PHOTO)
Before receiving the Punyabhushan Award, computer scientist Padma Bhushan Vijay Bhatkar said his journey in the information technology (IT) sector started from the creation of Param Supercomputer and is witnessing artificial intelligence (AI) today. (HT PHOTO)

Infosys founder Padma Vibhushan Narayana Murthy will present the award, constituted by Punyabhushan Foundation 35 years ago, to Bhatkar on July 20.

“When the computer revolution was emerging, it was feared that many youth will be rendered jobless. However, that fear proved to be baseless as computers created many job opportunities and options. The same fear is expressed now regarding AI, but I am sure that it will also be proved baseless in the future,” Bhatkar said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Privileged to be witness of journey from supercomputer to AI: Bhatkar
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On