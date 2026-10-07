Property dispute: Man held for grandson’s murder in Lonavla

PUNE: A property dispute allegedly turned fatal in Lonavla after an 83-year-old man shot his 33-year-old grandson with a licenced rifle, with the family initially trying to pass off the incident as an accidental shooting, police said on Tuesday. A property dispute allegedly turned fatal in Lonavla after 83-year-old man shot his 33-year-old grandson with a licenced rifle, with family initially trying to pass off the incident as accidental shooting. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The deceased, Abhay Manik Marathe, a lawyer and son of former Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Manik Marathe, was a resident of Bhushi in Lonavla.

The incident took place on October 5 at Motiram Hotel in Bhushi, where Abhay was allegedly shot with a licenced 12-bore rifle belonging to his grandfather, Motiram Ravji Marathe.

Police said the family initially claimed that the rifle had accidentally discharged while it was being handled or cleaned. Lonavla City police accordingly recorded the case as an accidental death.

However, the circumstances of Abhay’s injuries raised suspicion during the post-mortem examination. Police questioned hotel staff and others present at the time, who indicated that the shooting was not accidental, said Pune rural superintendent of police Sandeep Singh Gill.

Further investigation revealed that Motiram and Abhay were allegedly involved in a dispute over a property transaction. The two reportedly argued over the issue on October 5, following which Motiram allegedly fired at Abhay with his licenced rifle.

Abhay sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where he died during treatment. Police arrested Motiram on a murder charge, along with Hiraman Motiram Marathe, 54 and Manoj Hiraman Marathe, 32.

“We have booked two other family members for allegedly removing and hiding the CCTV cameras and DVR from the hotel to prevent police from accessing footage related to the incident,” said Sachin Patil, inspector, Lonavla City Police Station.

Police have booked Kavita Hiraman Marathe, 50, and Rajashree Dashrath Pawar, 58, under Sections 103(1), 238, 241 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 3 and 27(1) of the Arms Act.